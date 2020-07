Amenities

- Located in the prestigious community of Bonita Highlands, you will find this clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with approximately 2000 sq ft. This ranch style home features; attached 2 car garage, fenced yard, mud room entrance to pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer, refrigerator & microwave, formal living room, casual dining & family room area, double fireplace that faces both the family and living room, new windows, new carpet and fresh paint. Pool and Gardner provided.



