Bonita, CA
5378 Annie Laurie Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5378 Annie Laurie Lane

5378 Annie Laurie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5378 Annie Laurie Lane, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
5378 Annie Laurie Lane Available 07/01/20 Bonita - Spacious 5BR detached home in Gated Community - **Update 5/30** We are currently screening applicants for this property; As we presently would like to limit access to the home for personal safety reasons,,showings will be suspended until 6/2; we will notify interested parties no later than 6/2, if the p property is available; *Please see below for information re: showings/COVID-19 precautions*
This is a wonderful property to call home! Featuring a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings large living room with fireplace, separate family/great room with fireplace, full bath and bedroom located on the lower level. Many upgrades including a 2017 remodeled gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, all new appliances, double fridge/freezer, wine fridge, convection oven, pot filler, farmhouse sink, appliance garage. New LVT Flooring/tile on lower level, carpeted bedrooms, plantation shutters, fresh interior paint. All bathrooms have been upgraded. The huge master suite offers 2 walk-in closets and with a sliding "barn door" for added privacy. Spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs and an office which could be used as a 5th bedroom. Fenced back and side yard; numerous landscaping upgrades for low maintenance/low water use.

Landscape maintenance service included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and services including water, gas, electric, cable TV/internet and trash collection.

This home in a gated community of only 11 homes, located at the end of a cul de sac street. Close to many conveniences, including local US post office, Bonnie Brae Center (famous Hans and Harry Bakery) Vons and Rite Aid with the commercial center of Bonita less than 1 mile; easy access to area freeways, providing multiple access routes. Great schools in this area as well.

**Will consider pets on a case by case basis, with an additional deposit and subject to final approval by Property Owner and compliance with HOA rules and regulations.

All individuals over the age of 18 who intend to reside in the property must complete a separate rental application and pay a non-refundable $49 application fee. No additional application or leasing fees are charged to the applicant/prospective tenant.

All applicants will be required to provide:
(a) Proof of income - Minimum household gross income $12,900 per month (3 x Monthly rent ($4300x 3=$12,900 per month) please see www.sdrents.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies for details on acceptable forms of proof of income.
(b) Credit History - as part of our applicant screening process, a current credit report will be obtained by Property Manager. Credit reports from other sources will not be accepted. All adult applicants must have verifiable credit with scores of 680 or higher.
(c) Rental References/Mortgage Payment History: we will contact current and/or previous landlords for rental reference to verify timely rental payments, lease compliance, no unpaid charges upon vacancy, etc. Individuals who have recently owned their residence will need to provide mortgage payment history. 5 years of rental or mortgage payment history required.

For detailed information on our rental criteria, please see www.sdrents.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies

Some important information regarding this property:
Move in/Lease Commencement acceptable range: July 1 July 15, 2020
Minimum Lease Term: One Year
Utilities/Services: Property Owner pays for landscape maintenance; Tenant pays for all other utilities and services, including gas, electric, water and trash collection
Property is professionally managed by Fisher Real Estate Advisors as the Authorized Agent of the property owner. We handle rental payments, maintenance requests, etc. on an ongoing basis.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Edward Fisher at 858-204-2321 or efisher@fisheradvisors.com
**RE: COVID-19: In compliance with San Diego County Health Department regulations, Property Management Agent and Property Owner will require Interested parties (a) to sign the appropriate Property Entry Advisory and Disclosure Form prior to confirmation of showing appointment. (b) Anyone entering the Property must wear a face covering at all times (c) During any entry to the Property, we ask all persons to avoid touching any surfaces while inside the home

(RLNE5812636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have any available units?
5378 Annie Laurie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have?
Some of 5378 Annie Laurie Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5378 Annie Laurie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5378 Annie Laurie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5378 Annie Laurie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane offers parking.
Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have a pool?
No, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5378 Annie Laurie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5378 Annie Laurie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

