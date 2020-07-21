4047 Bonita View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3/2 house on huge private lot overlooking rolling hills of beautiful Bonita! Over 1000 sqft back deck. - PRICE REDUCED! 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home sits on a private lot where the back patio and deck open up to beautiful rolling hills of Bonita! Home includes large driveway, 2 car garage, and shed for additional storage space. About 800 sqft enclosed patio that also opens up to another 1000 sqft deck overlooking nothing but beautiful scenery! Enclosed patio also includes furnace and bar area to entertain guests! Hot tub sits on corner of back deck. Enjoy a glass of wine overlooking the hills while the sun sets! Below deck area has a walkway to the gazebo.



Brand new laminate flooring throughout kitchen, dining and living room. Fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with light colored cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, and skylight! Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Large windows for open and bright light! High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. Built in glass shelving unit in diving room. Master bedroom includes jacuzzi with open bay windows facing Bonita hills. EXTRA LARGE walk in closet in master bedroom! Central heat/ air. Tenants pays for all utilities except landscaper. Washer/ dryer included in garage. * Renters insurance required.



** Please note this house does not come furnished**



Rent is $3,450/ month. Security deposit $3,450. 1 year lease required. Available mid July! Unit can be held up to 10 days from approval. Available showings M-F 9am-5pm.



Dogs are allowed with additional $25/ month and additional $250 security deposit. Cats are also allowed with additional $10/ month and additional $100 security deposit.



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.



