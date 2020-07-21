All apartments in Bonita
Last updated July 25 2019

4047 Bonita View Drive

4047 Bonita View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4047 Bonita View Drive, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3/2 house on huge private lot overlooking rolling hills of beautiful Bonita! Over 1000 sqft back deck. - PRICE REDUCED! 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home sits on a private lot where the back patio and deck open up to beautiful rolling hills of Bonita! Home includes large driveway, 2 car garage, and shed for additional storage space. About 800 sqft enclosed patio that also opens up to another 1000 sqft deck overlooking nothing but beautiful scenery! Enclosed patio also includes furnace and bar area to entertain guests! Hot tub sits on corner of back deck. Enjoy a glass of wine overlooking the hills while the sun sets! Below deck area has a walkway to the gazebo.

Brand new laminate flooring throughout kitchen, dining and living room. Fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with light colored cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, and skylight! Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included. Large windows for open and bright light! High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. Built in glass shelving unit in diving room. Master bedroom includes jacuzzi with open bay windows facing Bonita hills. EXTRA LARGE walk in closet in master bedroom! Central heat/ air. Tenants pays for all utilities except landscaper. Washer/ dryer included in garage. * Renters insurance required.

** Please note this house does not come furnished**

Rent is $3,450/ month. Security deposit $3,450. 1 year lease required. Available mid July! Unit can be held up to 10 days from approval. Available showings M-F 9am-5pm.

Dogs are allowed with additional $25/ month and additional $250 security deposit. Cats are also allowed with additional $10/ month and additional $100 security deposit.

BY AGENT

**Moving can take a lot out of ya. Talk to Seville to receive discounted rates on a qualified and reputable moving company. Email info@sevillemgmt.com and enter 'Request for moving company' in subject line! No stress, no hassle!**

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

(RLNE4997817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Bonita View Drive have any available units?
4047 Bonita View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 4047 Bonita View Drive have?
Some of 4047 Bonita View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 Bonita View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Bonita View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Bonita View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4047 Bonita View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4047 Bonita View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4047 Bonita View Drive offers parking.
Does 4047 Bonita View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4047 Bonita View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Bonita View Drive have a pool?
No, 4047 Bonita View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4047 Bonita View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4047 Bonita View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Bonita View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 Bonita View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Bonita View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4047 Bonita View Drive has units with air conditioning.
