3996 Bonita Rd

Book a showing now! Come and see this lovely 1,200 square-foot single family home in Bonita, California. The unfurnished home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered driveway parking. Outside, it has a private patio with a sprinkler system, makes hanging-out with family or in entertaining friends such a relaxing time during weekends and holidays. The interior has newly- installed vinyl flooring, slider and casement windows with blinds, sunroom, spacious living room, and dining room, and an awesome and safe to use, wood-burning brick fireplace that adds warmth during cool nights. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will love the nifty kitchen. It has lots of cabinets and drawers for more storage space, new resin countertops, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The carpeted bedrooms are comfortable and spacious with large closets for ample storage space. For climate control, the home has an installed forced air, gas heating, and ceiling fans. Its bathrooms are cozy and clean. The master bath has ceramic tiles, vanity, and shower/tub equipped with stylish modern bathroom fixtures. An attic upstairs also adds more options as additional storage or extra sleeping space. There is also am electric hook-up washer and dryer available for laundry needs. No pets are allowed but still negotiable (preferably small ones).



Nearby parks: Fred H Rohr Elementary School, Rohr Park, and Westview Terra Nova Park.



Nearby Schools:

Clear View - 0.88 miles, 9/10

Bonita Vista Senior High School - 2.5 miles, 8/10

Allen (Ella B.) Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 7/10

Valley Vista Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

705 E St Transit Center - Plaza Bonita - 0.0 miles

961 24th St Transit Center - Encanto Trolley - 0.9 miles



