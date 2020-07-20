All apartments in Bonita
3996 Bonita Rd

3996 Bonita Road · No Longer Available
Location

3996 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Come and see this lovely 1,200 square-foot single family home in Bonita, California. The unfurnished home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered driveway parking. Outside, it has a private patio with a sprinkler system, makes hanging-out with family or in entertaining friends such a relaxing time during weekends and holidays. The interior has newly- installed vinyl flooring, slider and casement windows with blinds, sunroom, spacious living room, and dining room, and an awesome and safe to use, wood-burning brick fireplace that adds warmth during cool nights. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will love the nifty kitchen. It has lots of cabinets and drawers for more storage space, new resin countertops, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The carpeted bedrooms are comfortable and spacious with large closets for ample storage space. For climate control, the home has an installed forced air, gas heating, and ceiling fans. Its bathrooms are cozy and clean. The master bath has ceramic tiles, vanity, and shower/tub equipped with stylish modern bathroom fixtures. An attic upstairs also adds more options as additional storage or extra sleeping space. There is also am electric hook-up washer and dryer available for laundry needs. No pets are allowed but still negotiable (preferably small ones).

Nearby parks: Fred H Rohr Elementary School, Rohr Park, and Westview Terra Nova Park.

Nearby Schools:
Clear View - 0.88 miles, 9/10
Bonita Vista Senior High School - 2.5 miles, 8/10
Allen (Ella B.) Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 7/10
Valley Vista Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
705 E St Transit Center - Plaza Bonita - 0.0 miles
961 24th St Transit Center - Encanto Trolley - 0.9 miles

(RLNE4769710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3996 Bonita Rd have any available units?
3996 Bonita Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3996 Bonita Rd have?
Some of 3996 Bonita Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3996 Bonita Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3996 Bonita Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3996 Bonita Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3996 Bonita Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3996 Bonita Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3996 Bonita Rd offers parking.
Does 3996 Bonita Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3996 Bonita Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3996 Bonita Rd have a pool?
No, 3996 Bonita Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3996 Bonita Rd have accessible units?
No, 3996 Bonita Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3996 Bonita Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3996 Bonita Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3996 Bonita Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3996 Bonita Rd has units with air conditioning.
