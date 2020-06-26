All apartments in Bonita
Find more places like 3744 Bonita Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita, CA
/
3744 Bonita Canyon Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3744 Bonita Canyon Road

3744 Bonita Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3744 Bonita Canyon Road, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Lovely upstairs unit on a private road in Bonita! This home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a wrap around deck and views! Two car garage attached.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road have any available units?
3744 Bonita Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
Is 3744 Bonita Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Bonita Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Bonita Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3744 Bonita Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3744 Bonita Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd
Bonita, CA 91902

Similar Pages

Bonita 2 BedroomsBonita Apartments with Balcony
Bonita Apartments with GymBonita Dog Friendly Apartments
Bonita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA
Alpine, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College