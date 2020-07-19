All apartments in Bonita
Find more places like 3718 Wild Oats Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita, CA
/
3718 Wild Oats Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3718 Wild Oats Ln

3718 Wild Oats Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonita
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3718 Wild Oats Lane, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Story House
Rent: $3,000
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $2,900
Available 11/26/18

4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Approx. 2450 sq. ft. Bonita Executive home on a 1/2 acre lot zoned for horses. Upgraded with granite counters and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances - stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave (no warranty) and refrigerator (no warranty). Spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar for buffet serving or quick meal! Family room includes a brick fireplace and sliding door to a covered patio. Inside laundry room with large sinks and gas or electric hook-up, Spacious master bedroom with dressing area and walk-in closet. Attached 3 car garage with a double door opener. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with auto sprinklers front and back. Multiple fruit trees. Riding and walking trails throughout this established McMillin Developed community.Tenant pays all utilities. Pet on approval under 25lbs, $250 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have any available units?
3718 Wild Oats Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have?
Some of 3718 Wild Oats Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Wild Oats Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Wild Oats Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Wild Oats Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 Wild Oats Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3718 Wild Oats Ln offers parking.
Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Wild Oats Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have a pool?
No, 3718 Wild Oats Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have accessible units?
No, 3718 Wild Oats Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 Wild Oats Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3718 Wild Oats Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3718 Wild Oats Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd
Bonita, CA 91902

Similar Pages

Bonita 2 BedroomsBonita Apartments with Gyms
Bonita Apartments with ParkingBonita Apartments with Pools
Bonita Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CARancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College