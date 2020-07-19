3718 Wild Oats Ln

Amenities
Two Story House
Rent: $3,000
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $2,900
Available 11/26/18
4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Approx. 2450 sq. ft. Bonita Executive home on a 1/2 acre lot zoned for horses. Upgraded with granite counters and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances - stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave (no warranty) and refrigerator (no warranty). Spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar for buffet serving or quick meal! Family room includes a brick fireplace and sliding door to a covered patio. Inside laundry room with large sinks and gas or electric hook-up, Spacious master bedroom with dressing area and walk-in closet. Attached 3 car garage with a double door opener. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with auto sprinklers front and back. Multiple fruit trees. Riding and walking trails throughout this established McMillin Developed community.Tenant pays all utilities. Pet on approval under 25lbs, $250 pet deposit.