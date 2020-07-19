3718 Wild Oats Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Story House

Rent: $3,000

Application Fee: $40

Security Deposit: $2,900

Available 11/26/18



4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Approx. 2450 sq. ft. Bonita Executive home on a 1/2 acre lot zoned for horses. Upgraded with granite counters and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances - stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave (no warranty) and refrigerator (no warranty). Spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar for buffet serving or quick meal! Family room includes a brick fireplace and sliding door to a covered patio. Inside laundry room with large sinks and gas or electric hook-up, Spacious master bedroom with dressing area and walk-in closet. Attached 3 car garage with a double door opener. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with auto sprinklers front and back. Multiple fruit trees. Riding and walking trails throughout this established McMillin Developed community.Tenant pays all utilities. Pet on approval under 25lbs, $250 pet deposit.