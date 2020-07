Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

426 Wabash Lane Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Cabin In Sugarloaf: Available for showing 8/10/20 - Beautiful two story home located on the East end of town about a ten minute drive to the downtown Village, with a nice wrap-around deck which has great furnishings available. offers access to the side deck which leads to an enclosed yard with privacy fencing Pets okay with a $ 300.00 Pet Deposit. a beautiful wood burning fireplace and central heat. This home has all that you will need. No Smoking ! To schedule a showing please call 909-878-0444 Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 5: 00 pm You may apply on-line at

skyridgerental.com Application fee $ 35.00 per adult DRE # 00992110



(RLNE4964345)