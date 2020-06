Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful open floor plan if you like to entertain. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that both rooms have separate balconies. One bedroom has its own entrance which makes it very unique. It has a indoor laundry room and a fenced in back yard. Close to shop and hiking trails.It boost a beautiful spiral staircase This is a must see.