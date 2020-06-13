Apartment List
187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA

Finding an apartment in Berkeley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Berkeley
7 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,420
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Berkeley
9 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,031
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We've got you covered with our new termination policy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2432 Milvia St.
2432 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,995
LARGE 6 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS NEAR DOWNTOWN DUPLEX HOUSE - 2432 Milvia street. is a large 6 bedroom House with two bathrooms and a large living room with kitchen. Near downtown Berkeley close to brat and transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1
1247 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
675 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1923 Ashby Ave
1923 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,845
1340 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1631 Stuart Street Unit B
1631 Stuart St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2431 Seventh Street Unit B
2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1237 Russell Street Unit 1
1237 Russell St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,100
400 sqft
1237 Russell Street - Property Id: 283722 We have beautiful newly renovated studios available on the 1st and 2nd floors of 1237 Russell Street! Washer/Dryer in unit, San Pablo park and tennis courts located right across the street.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2133 Grant Street
2133 Grant Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KEY FEATURES Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below) Lease Duration: 12 Months Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below) Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated Floor: 2nd Property Type: Apartment RENTAL FEATURES Living room Range /
City Guide for Berkeley, CA

Hey, there, and welcome to the online headquarters for your Berkeley, California apartment hunting escapades!

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer some questions we know you must have about life in Berkeley.

Having trouble with Craigslist Berkeley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Berkeley, CA

Finding an apartment in Berkeley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

