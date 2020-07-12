Apartment List
/
CA
/
berkeley
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

302 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkeley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
West Berkeley
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,433
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
South Berkeley
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,833
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
147 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
66 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Panoramic Hill
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
7 Units Available
Claremont Elmwood
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1948 8th Street Unit 1
1948 8th St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
2302 Dwight Way
2302 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,200
call Rausl at 510-666-9477 for showing - 2302 Dwight Way and 2503 Ellsworth St. are two sides of a small property on the corner of Dwight Way and Ellsworth St. Each side contains a separate entrance that leads to three units each.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - Immaculately remodeled 1038 Sqft ground level Gourmet Ghetto condo nestled in North Berkeley and minutes on foot from the

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Newly Remodeled Upper unit, Serene and Quiet - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Berkeley
2432 Milvia St.
2432 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,995
LARGE 6 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS NEAR DOWNTOWN DUPLEX HOUSE - 2432 Milvia street. is a large 6 bedroom House with two bathrooms and a large living room with kitchen. Near downtown Berkeley close to brat and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
1900 Woolsey Street - C
1900 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
639 sqft
Sunny and charming 1 BR/1 BA unit in great location, across from BART. Upper unit with wood beams and refinished hardwood flooring, one assigned parking space, bedroom walk-in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thousand Oaks
643 Santa Rosa Ave
643 Santa Rosa Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
643 Santa Rosa Ave Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1
2925 Wheeler St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northside
1829 Highland Pl.
1829 Highland Place, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Sunny 2nd floor apt with a view near Northside of UC Berkeley - Peace and tranquility best describe these unassuming apartments snuggled into the green foothills of Berkeley.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1528 Oxford Street 1
1528 Oxford Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms apartment property rental in the North Berkeley neighborhood.
City Guide for Berkeley, CA

Hey, there, and welcome to the online headquarters for your Berkeley, California apartment hunting escapades!

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer some questions we know you must have about life in Berkeley.

Having trouble with Craigslist Berkeley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berkeley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkeley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBerkeley 3 BedroomsBerkeley Accessible ApartmentsBerkeley Apartments under $1,800Berkeley Apartments under $2,000Berkeley Apartments under $2,200
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with GarageBerkeley Apartments with GymBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerkeley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBerkeley Apartments with ParkingBerkeley Apartments with Pool
Berkeley Apartments with Washer-DryerBerkeley Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerkeley Furnished ApartmentsBerkeley Luxury PlacesBerkeley Pet Friendly PlacesBerkeley Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law