Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

48 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Berkeley, CA

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1138 Addison Street
1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
156 sqft
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer. The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue.
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Merritt
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,525
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1148 E 15th St Apt B
1148 East 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
601 sqft
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart. -Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
6100 Moraga Avenue
6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1078 sqft
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
Fairmount Heights LLC.
411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
508 sqft
1br Unit#304 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Nob Hill
115 Wetmore St Apt 2
115 Wetmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext 103 Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator).

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hill
1819 7th Avenue
1819 7th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 7th Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Panhandle Annex
1233 South 55th Street
1233 South 55th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: hardwood floors and laundry in building.Regular Garbage included. Tenant pays for PG&E and water. No pet. Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $1,800/month rent.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harrington
3524 foothill blvd 16
3524 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121 Cute sunny studio * full kitchen and bath *Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser.
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Tenderloin
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Fremont
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,598
2049 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rose on Bond in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairfax
5307 Ygnacio Avenue
5307 Ygnacio Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex/Triplex home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Fairfax neighborhood in Oakland.
Rent Report
Berkeley

July 2020 Berkeley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Berkeley Rent Report. Berkeley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Berkeley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Berkeley rents declined moderately over the past month

Berkeley rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Berkeley stand at $2,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,635 for a two-bedroom. Berkeley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Berkeley over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Berkeley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Berkeley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Berkeley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Berkeley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,635 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Berkeley fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Berkeley than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Berkeley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
