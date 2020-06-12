59 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA

/
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
811 East 6th Street
811 East 6th Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1776 sqft
This home has had a History here in Benicia. It was built in the early 1900's. Home to military when Benicia was a base camp. A schoolhouse for young children and now looking for another story. Single story with covered front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Benicia
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1102 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
100 Carolina St #A
100 Carolina St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED! NEW
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
54 Morello Avenue
54 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
760 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Martinez. Spacious kitchen with like new gas range stove and lots of counter space. Large backyard with a gazebo and plenty of area to entertain or relax after a long week.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1030 Delacy Ave
1030 Delacy Avenue, Contra Costa County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious yard - Property Id: 250796 detached garage large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250796 Property Id 250796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5666594)
Results within 10 miles of Benicia
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Gregory Gardens
17 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
