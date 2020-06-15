All apartments in Benicia
735 Buchanan Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

735 Buchanan Street

735 Buchanan Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA 94510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher. Wonderful, deck with great water views! The building comes with a fitness center and 2 parking spaces, one in the garage and one uncovered, designated space. Small dogs or cats considered with additional deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/735-buchanan-st-benicia-ca-94510-usa-unit-107/e7b6b68a-bec4-4c7e-988d-b37cedd5a4df

(RLNE5747719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Buchanan Street have any available units?
735 Buchanan Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 735 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 735 Buchanan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
735 Buchanan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Buchanan Street is pet friendly.
Does 735 Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 735 Buchanan Street does offer parking.
Does 735 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Buchanan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 735 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 735 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 735 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Buchanan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Buchanan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Buchanan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
