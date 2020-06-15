735 Buchanan Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher. Wonderful, deck with great water views! The building comes with a fitness center and 2 parking spaces, one in the garage and one uncovered, designated space. Small dogs or cats considered with additional deposit.



