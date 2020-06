Amenities

Benicia Remodeled Single Family Home - Estey Real Estate presents this lovely Remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Cottage with new interior paint. Recess LED lighting and laminate flooring throughout property. New butcher block kitchen countertops, gas stove, microwave and sink. Must bring your own refrigerator. Bathroom with tiled shower. Laundry room off the back of the house with 110 volt and gas hook-ups. Off street parking for 1 car. Fenced yard with concrete patio of kitchen. Renters insurance required. Due to third party listings please refer to our website at www.esteyrealestate.com.



