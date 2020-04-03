All apartments in Belvedere
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

73 West Shore Road

73 West Shore Road · (415) 902-4456
Location

73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA 94920
West Shore Road

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais. Immerse yourself in nature and enjoy the benefits of Reed Schools, access to Tiburon, ferry to San Francisco, and all the good that Marin has to offer. The home features an intuitive floor plan with panoramic vistas throughout the living room, kitchen, and family room. The master bedroom is on the main level with an additional two bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen and living room flow out to a massive deck on the water. View decks on both levels offer ample room for indoor/outdoor entertaining and opportunities to savor this peaceful setting. This is the ideal home for nature lovers as well as executives looking for the ultimate commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 West Shore Road have any available units?
73 West Shore Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 73 West Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
73 West Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 West Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 73 West Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere.
Does 73 West Shore Road offer parking?
No, 73 West Shore Road does not offer parking.
Does 73 West Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 West Shore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 West Shore Road have a pool?
No, 73 West Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 73 West Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 73 West Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 73 West Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 West Shore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 West Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 West Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
