73 West Shore Road

This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais. Immerse yourself in nature and enjoy the benefits of Reed Schools, access to Tiburon, ferry to San Francisco, and all the good that Marin has to offer. The home features an intuitive floor plan with panoramic vistas throughout the living room, kitchen, and family room. The master bedroom is on the main level with an additional two bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen and living room flow out to a massive deck on the water. View decks on both levels offer ample room for indoor/outdoor entertaining and opportunities to savor this peaceful setting. This is the ideal home for nature lovers as well as executives looking for the ultimate commute.