Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse lobby

Bellflower Friendship Manor is an affordable Senior 62+ community completed in 1973, is located in Los Angeles County. The apartments are built on a mid-rise building within an acre of land. Bellflower Friendship Manor was designed with the evolving needs of senior residents in mind.



This multi-faceted community includes an expansive lobby and community room, community kitchen and dining room, and beautiful landscaped gardens. Various activities available to Bellflower Friendship Manor residents include health information seminars, regular excursions to local attractions and various craft classes.



Bellflower, where Bellflower Friendship Manor is located, was selected as one of "America's Crown Communities" by American City and County Magazine in 2008 for the successful revitalization of its downtown area.

