All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like Bellflower Friendship Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
Bellflower Friendship Manor
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:50 PM

Bellflower Friendship Manor

9550 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9550 Oak Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

clubhouse
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
lobby
Bellflower Friendship Manor is an affordable Senior 62+ community completed in 1973, is located in Los Angeles County. The apartments are built on a mid-rise building within an acre of land. Bellflower Friendship Manor was designed with the evolving needs of senior residents in mind.

This multi-faceted community includes an expansive lobby and community room, community kitchen and dining room, and beautiful landscaped gardens. Various activities available to Bellflower Friendship Manor residents include health information seminars, regular excursions to local attractions and various craft classes.

Bellflower, where Bellflower Friendship Manor is located, was selected as one of "America's Crown Communities" by American City and County Magazine in 2008 for the successful revitalization of its downtown area.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellflower Friendship Manor have any available units?
Bellflower Friendship Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is Bellflower Friendship Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Bellflower Friendship Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellflower Friendship Manor pet-friendly?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does Bellflower Friendship Manor offer parking?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor does not offer parking.
Does Bellflower Friendship Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellflower Friendship Manor have a pool?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor does not have a pool.
Does Bellflower Friendship Manor have accessible units?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Bellflower Friendship Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bellflower Friendship Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Bellflower Friendship Manor does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower 3 BedroomsBellflower Apartments with Pool
Bellflower Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles