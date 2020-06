Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport ceiling fan

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Fresh interior paint, also the entire complex has been newly painted. Tile floor in the living area, brand new wood floor in the bedrooms, lots of cherry wood cabinet space in the kitchen, huge master bedroom with ceiling fan, laundry hookups in the unit, 1 assigned carport and 1 assigned open parking space, 4 unit complex with friendly neighbors, easy freeway access.