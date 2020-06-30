All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated January 29 2020

9365 Mandale Street

9365 Mandale Street · No Longer Available
Location

9365 Mandale Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent in Bellflower with a oversized 1 Car Garage and a Large Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9365 Mandale Street have any available units?
9365 Mandale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9365 Mandale Street currently offering any rent specials?
9365 Mandale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9365 Mandale Street pet-friendly?
No, 9365 Mandale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9365 Mandale Street offer parking?
Yes, 9365 Mandale Street offers parking.
Does 9365 Mandale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9365 Mandale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9365 Mandale Street have a pool?
No, 9365 Mandale Street does not have a pool.
Does 9365 Mandale Street have accessible units?
No, 9365 Mandale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9365 Mandale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9365 Mandale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9365 Mandale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9365 Mandale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

