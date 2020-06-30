9327 Alondra Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom/3 bathroom all electric townhome( 1440 sq ft) in a gated community built in 2015. This hi tech home features digital Nest thermostat, LED lights, and induction cooktop for an energy efficient home and the included solar panel can help reduce your monthly electric bill.



Multi level unit features plantation shutters throughout, a spacious entryway and 2 car tandem garage on the first floor. The 2nd level offers a ceramic tile kitchen floor for easy cleaning and an elegant, granite countertop. Your high ceiling living room overlooks a balcony for that airy, open feeling and the same floor features a full bath and a bedroom. The third floor has a large master bedroom with walk in closet and expansive master bath. A third bedroom with en suite full bath is also on this floor. The laundry area is on this level so you don't have far to get your laundry done.



French door stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer included in unit.



Conveniently located near Downtown Bellflower and Steelcraft, and walking distance to neighboring schools.



This unit requires a minimum one year lease.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9327-alondra-blvd-bellflower-ca-90706-usa-unit-2/202708e6-c6b0-453a-bd1f-68732a02f6f8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5603824)