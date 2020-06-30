All apartments in Bellflower
Bellflower, CA
9327 Alondra Boulevard
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

9327 Alondra Boulevard

9327 Alondra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9327 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom/3 bathroom all electric townhome( 1440 sq ft) in a gated community built in 2015. This hi tech home features digital Nest thermostat, LED lights, and induction cooktop for an energy efficient home and the included solar panel can help reduce your monthly electric bill.

Multi level unit features plantation shutters throughout, a spacious entryway and 2 car tandem garage on the first floor. The 2nd level offers a ceramic tile kitchen floor for easy cleaning and an elegant, granite countertop. Your high ceiling living room overlooks a balcony for that airy, open feeling and the same floor features a full bath and a bedroom. The third floor has a large master bedroom with walk in closet and expansive master bath. A third bedroom with en suite full bath is also on this floor. The laundry area is on this level so you don't have far to get your laundry done.

French door stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer included in unit.

Conveniently located near Downtown Bellflower and Steelcraft, and walking distance to neighboring schools.

This unit requires a minimum one year lease.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9327-alondra-blvd-bellflower-ca-90706-usa-unit-2/202708e6-c6b0-453a-bd1f-68732a02f6f8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603824)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 Alondra Boulevard have any available units?
9327 Alondra Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 Alondra Boulevard have?
Some of 9327 Alondra Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 Alondra Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9327 Alondra Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 Alondra Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9327 Alondra Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9327 Alondra Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9327 Alondra Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9327 Alondra Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9327 Alondra Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 Alondra Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9327 Alondra Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9327 Alondra Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9327 Alondra Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 Alondra Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9327 Alondra Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

