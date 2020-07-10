Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

16674 Bellflower Blvd. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd. built in 2013. The main floor features a nice sized living room, a gorgeous kitchen with ample counter space and comes equipped with modern appliances. There is a guest bath also on the main floor along with an open dining area and central A/C & heat throughout. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. There is a top floor washer/dryer,and added storage space. The modern and chic community also features an outdoor lounge area with seating and a fireplace. Centrally located in downtown Bellflower, close to shopping, malls, movie theater, dining, and the 91 freeway. Sorry, no pets.



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701911)