w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

16232 Oregon St. Available 03/01/19 Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Front House in Bellflower! - COMING SOON! This wonderful front home is located on a huge lot in a fantastic location just a few blocks from downtown Bellflower's shopping & dining district. This home has been completely renovated with a recently remodeled gourmet kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large dining area that opens to the living room that features an abundance of windows and recessed lighting for a bright open feel. There are 2 full bathrooms that have both been upgraded with tile flooring and shower surrounds. There are two spacious bedrooms that have lots of windows and good sized closets. Laundry hook-ups are inside the 2 car garage and all utilities are included with a $100/mo utility fee and there is a shared rear yard.



For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



