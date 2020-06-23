All apartments in Bellflower
How many bedrooms do you need?
16229 Woodruff Avenue

Location

16229 Woodruff Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Available 02/08/19 16229 Woodruff is conveniently located in Bellflower, California, the heart of Southern California. Enjoy nearby shopping centers, outdoor recreation areas, and great locality to the many attractions that Southern California has to offer. The property is meticulously maintained and lush with manicured landscaping. Enjoy practical floor plans with all the modern amenities at a premium value. Our community is employed by a professionally managed staff that will assist you in meeting your individual needs. Come home to Bellflower's finest and most elegant apartment community.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16229 Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
16229 Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16229 Woodruff Avenue have?
Some of 16229 Woodruff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking.
Is 16229 Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16229 Woodruff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16229 Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16229 Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 16229 Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16229 Woodruff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16229 Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16229 Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16229 Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16229 Woodruff Avenue has a pool.
Does 16229 Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16229 Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16229 Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16229 Woodruff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
