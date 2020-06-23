16229 Woodruff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Available 02/08/19 16229 Woodruff is conveniently located in Bellflower, California, the heart of Southern California. Enjoy nearby shopping centers, outdoor recreation areas, and great locality to the many attractions that Southern California has to offer. The property is meticulously maintained and lush with manicured landscaping. Enjoy practical floor plans with all the modern amenities at a premium value. Our community is employed by a professionally managed staff that will assist you in meeting your individual needs. Come home to Bellflower's finest and most elegant apartment community.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4636674)