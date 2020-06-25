All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:38 PM

15741 Ryon Avenue

15741 Ryon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15741 Ryon Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to live in a new Single Family home built in 2016, located one mile from the prestigious St.John Bosco high school. This beautifully appointed home features 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room, and a loft as well as two car attached Garages. The master bedroom is located on the first floor along with an additional lower level secondary bedroom and a guest bath. The two bedrooms upstairs each have a full bath and open into a spacious loft/multipurpose room. Many upgrades throughout the home including: European Cabinets,
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15741 Ryon Avenue have any available units?
15741 Ryon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 15741 Ryon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15741 Ryon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15741 Ryon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15741 Ryon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 15741 Ryon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15741 Ryon Avenue offers parking.
Does 15741 Ryon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15741 Ryon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15741 Ryon Avenue have a pool?
No, 15741 Ryon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15741 Ryon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15741 Ryon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15741 Ryon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15741 Ryon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15741 Ryon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15741 Ryon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
