15527 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

A GORGEOUS 1,600 SQFT HOME LOCATED IN ONE OF THE GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY BELLFLOWER NEIGHBORHOOD! RENOVATION JUST COMPLETED WITH NEW FLOORS, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR TWO TONES DESIGNER PAINT, NEW FIXTURES! LARGE KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL DINING AREA! SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM WONDERFUL FOR FAMILY GATHERING! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH "FIREPLACE"! ALL THREE BEDROOMS ARE SIZABLE WITH CEDAR LINED CLOSET! LOW MAINTENANCE BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR BBQ AND ENTERTAINMENT! OVER-SIZED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM! RV PARKING SPACE AND EXTRA PARKING SPACE ON-SITE! WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL, SHOPPING! WATER AND GARDENER ARE INCLUDED! CONVENIENCE LOCATION AND EASY ACCESS TO 605, 105 AND 91 FREEWAY! HOME SWEET HOME! WELCOME:)!