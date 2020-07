Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath single story house in a Great Location Bellflower. Brand new Laminate flooring through out the house. French Doors,

with attached Garage. Backyard is beautiful and big like a park. Specious Shed in the back and Near 4 major freeways and shopping Centers.

Open kitchen and gorgeous Front and Backyard.



For more information please call Regina at 714-343-6366 Email: Tielrooyrt@gmail.com