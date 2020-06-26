All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 10063 Flora Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
10063 Flora Vista
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

10063 Flora Vista

10063 Flora Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

10063 Flora Vista Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Three Bedroom House Available! - Large, bright and airy three bedroom, two bathroom house in the city of Bellflower! This fabulous house has a VERY large living room with built-in fireplace and hardwood floors. House features three good size-bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom. There is plenty of built-in storage throughout the unit. Kitchen comes with stove, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. House also has washer-drier hook-ups and shared backyard. Includes garage. Most small pets OK.

Capital Realty Advisors
BRE No.: 01837905

(RLNE5070196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10063 Flora Vista have any available units?
10063 Flora Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 10063 Flora Vista have?
Some of 10063 Flora Vista's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10063 Flora Vista currently offering any rent specials?
10063 Flora Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10063 Flora Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 10063 Flora Vista is pet friendly.
Does 10063 Flora Vista offer parking?
Yes, 10063 Flora Vista offers parking.
Does 10063 Flora Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10063 Flora Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10063 Flora Vista have a pool?
No, 10063 Flora Vista does not have a pool.
Does 10063 Flora Vista have accessible units?
No, 10063 Flora Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 10063 Flora Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 10063 Flora Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles