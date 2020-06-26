10063 Flora Vista

Amenities
Large Three Bedroom House Available! - Large, bright and airy three bedroom, two bathroom house in the city of Bellflower! This fabulous house has a VERY large living room with built-in fireplace and hardwood floors. House features three good size-bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom. There is plenty of built-in storage throughout the unit. Kitchen comes with stove, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. House also has washer-drier hook-ups and shared backyard. Includes garage. Most small pets OK.
