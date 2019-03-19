5 BAYMARE Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool media room tennis court

Now offered short term furnished! Views abound from nearly every window of this light-filled home in the guard gated community of Bell Canyon. A serene front garden with 2-story foyer leading you into the open living space. The living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen flow seamlessly together creating the perfect space for entertaining. Glass doors open to the large and newly renovated patio with amazing views of the surrounding mountains and Bell Creek. The main level of the home is complete with a Den/Media Room and an office. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including the spacious master suite with cathedral wood ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, private balcony, and bathroom with dual vanity. This property is in the award-winning Las Virgenes School District and is wonderfully situated on one of Bell Canyon's flattest cul-de-sac streets enjoying easy access to the Equestrian Center, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, & more. Owner storage room and pool excluded.