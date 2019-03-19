All apartments in Bell Canyon
Find more places like
5 BAYMARE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bell Canyon, CA
/
5 BAYMARE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 BAYMARE Road

5 Baymare Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5 Baymare Road, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Now offered short term furnished! Views abound from nearly every window of this light-filled home in the guard gated community of Bell Canyon. A serene front garden with 2-story foyer leading you into the open living space. The living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen flow seamlessly together creating the perfect space for entertaining. Glass doors open to the large and newly renovated patio with amazing views of the surrounding mountains and Bell Creek. The main level of the home is complete with a Den/Media Room and an office. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including the spacious master suite with cathedral wood ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, private balcony, and bathroom with dual vanity. This property is in the award-winning Las Virgenes School District and is wonderfully situated on one of Bell Canyon's flattest cul-de-sac streets enjoying easy access to the Equestrian Center, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, & more. Owner storage room and pool excluded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5 BAYMARE Road have any available units?
5 BAYMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 5 BAYMARE Road have?
Some of 5 BAYMARE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 BAYMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 BAYMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 BAYMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 BAYMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 5 BAYMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5 BAYMARE Road offers parking.
Does 5 BAYMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 BAYMARE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 BAYMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 5 BAYMARE Road has a pool.
Does 5 BAYMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 5 BAYMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 BAYMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 BAYMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 BAYMARE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 BAYMARE Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAWestlake Village, CAMoorpark, CAMalibu, CAStevenson Ranch, CASan Fernando, CACastaic, CACamarillo, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAWest Hollywood, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAInglewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons