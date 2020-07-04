All apartments in Bell Canyon
47 Buckskin Road

47 Buckskin Road · (818) 402-9763
Location

47 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6033 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
A long private gated drive leads you up to this carefully sited brand new Mediterranean Estate situated atop its own private knoll creating the ultimate secluded sanctuary. Located in the prestigious community of Bell Canyon, this custom estate was constructed with no consideration to expense. From the motor court you enter through the double iron doors into the impressive foyer, the first thing you notice is the volume created from the soaring ceilings and windows that flood the house with light. The heart of this custom estate is the gourmet kitchen featuring large center island trimmed with waterfalling quartz counters, custom built cabinets, Subzero/Wolf kitchen appliances. The family room offers custom fireplace, hideaway doors open onto the outdoor verandas perfectly integrating indoor/outdoor spaces. The movie room was designed with stadium seating with separate AV closet and drop down projection - audiophiles paradise! Upstairs you'll find 2 generous sized secondary bedrooms. There is an over-sized junior Master Suite with private balcony. The Master suite offers the perfect retreat with huge outdoor veranda, His/Hers walk-in closets and spa-like Master bath. The grounds offer 2 acres which are fully irrigated and landscaped with mature trees/plants. Entertain in the resort-style backyard complete with modern pool & spa with Baja shelf. Every modern amenity possible with LED lighting, water features, BBQ area, & fire pit. A complete turnkey estate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Buckskin Road have any available units?
47 Buckskin Road has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Buckskin Road have?
Some of 47 Buckskin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Buckskin Road currently offering any rent specials?
47 Buckskin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Buckskin Road pet-friendly?
No, 47 Buckskin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 47 Buckskin Road offer parking?
No, 47 Buckskin Road does not offer parking.
Does 47 Buckskin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Buckskin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Buckskin Road have a pool?
Yes, 47 Buckskin Road has a pool.
Does 47 Buckskin Road have accessible units?
No, 47 Buckskin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Buckskin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Buckskin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Buckskin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Buckskin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
