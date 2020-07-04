47 Buckskin Road

Amenities

A long private gated drive leads you up to this carefully sited brand new Mediterranean Estate situated atop its own private knoll creating the ultimate secluded sanctuary. Located in the prestigious community of Bell Canyon, this custom estate was constructed with no consideration to expense. From the motor court you enter through the double iron doors into the impressive foyer, the first thing you notice is the volume created from the soaring ceilings and windows that flood the house with light. The heart of this custom estate is the gourmet kitchen featuring large center island trimmed with waterfalling quartz counters, custom built cabinets, Subzero/Wolf kitchen appliances. The family room offers custom fireplace, hideaway doors open onto the outdoor verandas perfectly integrating indoor/outdoor spaces. The movie room was designed with stadium seating with separate AV closet and drop down projection - audiophiles paradise! Upstairs you'll find 2 generous sized secondary bedrooms. There is an over-sized junior Master Suite with private balcony. The Master suite offers the perfect retreat with huge outdoor veranda, His/Hers walk-in closets and spa-like Master bath. The grounds offer 2 acres which are fully irrigated and landscaped with mature trees/plants. Entertain in the resort-style backyard complete with modern pool & spa with Baja shelf. Every modern amenity possible with LED lighting, water features, BBQ area, & fire pit. A complete turnkey estate!