Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA with balcony

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Beaumont

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40789 Oregon Trail
40789 Oregon Trail, Cherry Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
686 Twin Hills Drive
686 Twin Hills Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1284 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ceiling fans in all the rooms; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher included. Home has an oversized 2-car garage, patio cover and room to park your golf cart on the side yard.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35164 Mesa Grande Dr
35164 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
35164 Mesa Grande Dr Available 06/16/20 35164 Mesa Grande Dr - Beautiful condo in Calimesa. 2 bed 2 bath 1254 sq ft downstairs unit in the Villa Mesa Grande Complex. Community pool and spa, central heat and air and small fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.
City Guide for Beaumont, CA

"I went down to Beaumont, where all them angels fly /Cause theyve got stars in California / Walking down the streets /Dancing on the boulevard in their golden satin sheets." (-- Drew Kennedy, "Stars in California")

Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!) See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beaumont, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beaumont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

