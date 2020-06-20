All apartments in Banning
165 N 16th Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:08 AM

165 N 16th Street

165 North 16th Street · (909) 261-4056
Location

165 North 16th Street, Banning, CA 92220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Cute, quiet, classic unit near services and amenities in Banning! Updated with new water heater and dual pane windows throughout in addition to tile floors and wall units for year-round climate comfort and low maintenance living. One large bedroom with walk-in closet. One full bath with convenient dual-entry linen closet. Separate living room and kitchen with dining area. Cozy private backyard space. Shared laundry room on site. *We are currently in the process of screening applicants at https://apply.link/2zyzBFs. Only applications received by 6/21 will be reviewed, and due to demand, only qualified applicants will be shown the property. Please e-mail for details.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 N 16th Street have any available units?
165 N 16th Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 165 N 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 N 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 N 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 N 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Banning.
Does 165 N 16th Street offer parking?
No, 165 N 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 165 N 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 N 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 N 16th Street have a pool?
No, 165 N 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 N 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 165 N 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 N 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 N 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 N 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 N 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
