Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Baldwin Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Baldwin Park
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Covina-Valley
1 Unit Available
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
113 Genoa Street
113 Genoa Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
675 sqft
Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
826 E Mckeller Court
826 E Mckeller Ct, Azusa, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
3614 sqft
This luxury home offering breathtaking city light views and mountain views from its spectacular location This luxurious 6 bedroom 5.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
454 W Huntington Drive
454 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1715 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
923 N Woodbine Way
923 N Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2192 sqft
Condominium This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more.
City Guide for Baldwin Park, CA

Love famous fast-food joints? Baldwin Park is home to the very first In-N-Out burger stand, the first drive-thru in all of California. Anyone for animal style?

Baldwin Park is a city on the outskirts of Los Angeles County, part of the San Gabriel Valley. Many of its residents are largely supported through the employment provided by a managed care consortium known as Kaiser Permanente. The temperatures are mild and the average high in the city never surpasses 90 degrees throughout the year. That's right, a place in California that's not insanely hot. Who knew? An art gallery provides much of the culture that this slightly shrinking city receives, but there's so much more to the City of Baldwin Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Baldwin Park, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Baldwin Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

