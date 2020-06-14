88 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 60
1 of 56
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 2
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 4
1 of 47
1 of 13
1 of 34
Love famous fast-food joints? Baldwin Park is home to the very first In-N-Out burger stand, the first drive-thru in all of California. Anyone for animal style?
Baldwin Park is a city on the outskirts of Los Angeles County, part of the San Gabriel Valley. Many of its residents are largely supported through the employment provided by a managed care consortium known as Kaiser Permanente. The temperatures are mild and the average high in the city never surpasses 90 degrees throughout the year. That's right, a place in California that's not insanely hot. Who knew? An art gallery provides much of the culture that this slightly shrinking city receives, but there's so much more to the City of Baldwin Park. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Baldwin Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.