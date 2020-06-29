All apartments in Baldwin Park
4126 Grace Ave.

4126 Grace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Grace Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
Spacious Baldwin Park Home - This is a newly remolded 4 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Baldwin Park Home. This well maintained home is located on a quiet street, close to shops and transportation. Our home is ready to be occupied. The house has newly installed laminated flooring. All Walls have been freshly painted with an attractive fresh color. Bathroom &Kitchen has tile flooring with oven range. Central air and heat.

Our Leasing Agent, Ivan prefers to be contacted directly by phone at: 626-318-3799. If you do not receive an immediate response, feel free to contact him directly either by texting or leave a voicemail. We look forward to hearing from you soon.

(RLNE4138480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Grace Ave. have any available units?
4126 Grace Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 4126 Grace Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Grace Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Grace Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Grace Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 4126 Grace Ave. offer parking?
No, 4126 Grace Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4126 Grace Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Grace Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Grace Ave. have a pool?
No, 4126 Grace Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Grace Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4126 Grace Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Grace Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Grace Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 Grace Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4126 Grace Ave. has units with air conditioning.
