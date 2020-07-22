All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 3585 Vineland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
3585 Vineland Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:12 PM

3585 Vineland Ave

3585 Vineland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3585 Vineland Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 4PM-5PM Gardener dream home, Special studio in back yard, extra spacious, craftman house - Gardaner dream home, 2 units on a 15,000 sq ft lot being rented together

Front house: Spacious living Large 2 bed 2 bath house.
Rear house: Large Studio1 bath granny house perfect for extended family and friends

Hardwood floors throughout the house

Fireplace

Laundry hook ups inside of house

Large front and back yard, Lots of fruit trees.

Next door to Vineland elementary school

No pets allowed

Please contact or text Angela 626-688-8014 for special showing for special showing
Real Property Management Fairmate
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230, West Covina, CA 91790

We are looking for tenant with $8,400 monthly household income; FICO 675+
Application $50. apply on-site. all payments via authorized tenant portal.

Includes $15.00 per month tenant administration fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Vineland Ave have any available units?
3585 Vineland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 3585 Vineland Ave have?
Some of 3585 Vineland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Vineland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Vineland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Vineland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Vineland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 3585 Vineland Ave offer parking?
No, 3585 Vineland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Vineland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Vineland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Vineland Ave have a pool?
No, 3585 Vineland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Vineland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3585 Vineland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Vineland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 Vineland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3585 Vineland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3585 Vineland Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Similar Pages

Baldwin Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaldwin Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBaldwin Park Apartments with Parking
Baldwin Park Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles