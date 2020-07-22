3585 Vineland Ave

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 4PM-5PM Gardener dream home, Special studio in back yard, extra spacious, craftman house - Gardaner dream home, 2 units on a 15,000 sq ft lot being rented together
Front house: Spacious living Large 2 bed 2 bath house.
Rear house: Large Studio1 bath granny house perfect for extended family and friends
Hardwood floors throughout the house
Fireplace
Laundry hook ups inside of house
Large front and back yard, Lots of fruit trees.
Next door to Vineland elementary school
No pets allowed
Please contact or text Angela 626-688-8014 for special showing for special showing
Real Property Management Fairmate
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230, West Covina, CA 91790
We are looking for tenant with $8,400 monthly household income; FICO 675+
Application $50. apply on-site. all payments via authorized tenant portal.
Includes $15.00 per month tenant administration fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177929)