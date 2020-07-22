3585 Vineland Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 4PM-5PM Gardener dream home, Special studio in back yard, extra spacious, craftman house - Gardaner dream home, 2 units on a 15,000 sq ft lot being rented together



Front house: Spacious living Large 2 bed 2 bath house.

Rear house: Large Studio1 bath granny house perfect for extended family and friends



Hardwood floors throughout the house



Fireplace



Laundry hook ups inside of house



Large front and back yard, Lots of fruit trees.



Next door to Vineland elementary school



No pets allowed



Please contact or text Angela 626-688-8014 for special showing for special showing

Real Property Management Fairmate

1521 W Cameron Ave., #230, West Covina, CA 91790



We are looking for tenant with $8,400 monthly household income; FICO 675+

Application $50. apply on-site. all payments via authorized tenant portal.



Includes $15.00 per month tenant administration fee



