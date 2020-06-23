All apartments in Baldwin Park
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

18721 Pacific Avenue

18721 Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18721 Pacific Ave, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Get the experience of high-end city living in this two-bedroom unit located right in the heart of San Francisco. It is just 10 minutes away from landmarks like the Moscone Center and Fishermans Wharf, but is still situated in a private and quiet neighborhood where you can relax.

The best part of this fully furnished San Francisco duplex unit has to be the rooftop deck, for the stunning view. Step up onto the roof and sink into the lounging couch or settle at one of the dining tables. There you can look out at the Bay Bridge, or soak up the city skyline and the ocean in the distance.

Inside the unit, youll feel right at home. The heart of the home is a full-sized kitchen, with tons of room for preparing meals and hanging out. The living space is right across from the kitchen, and features tons of comfortable seating along with a flat screen TV. The sofa doubles as a pull-out bed if you need more space for overnight guests, and the natural light that comes in from the large windows make the space feel airy and spacious.

In one of the two bedrooms, there is a big screen TV that can be viewed from the queen-sized bed. The bedrooms include wardrobes, window seats, and other furnishings to make you comfortable. The single bathroom is large enough to allow for plenty of room to get ready in the mornings, and thats not all. In addition to the rooftop deck, you also have access to a shared back patio with the attached duplex unit. Here youll find even more seating, as well as a private hot tub. Other amenities included with this unit are free Wi-Fi, Cable TV, and access to the washer and dryer in the building.

There is an option to pay for parking with this unit, though you can opt out if you prefer. Getting around from Nob Hill is extremely easy. Right outside the front door is a trolley car stop, where you can catch a ride to major transportation hubs and sights all around the town. The area is extremely walkable as well. No pets or smoking are allowed in this un

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18721 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
18721 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 18721 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 18721 Pacific Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18721 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18721 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18721 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18721 Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 18721 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18721 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 18721 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18721 Pacific Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18721 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 18721 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18721 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18721 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18721 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18721 Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18721 Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18721 Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
