14801 Pacific Ave. #32

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

CAMBRIDGE WEST CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN!! - UPGRADED HOUSE IN A VERY QUIET COMPLEX. CLOSE TO THE WEST COVINA MALL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE METRO STATION.

2 STORY UPGRADED CONDO IN BALDWIN PARK. THIS HOME FEATURES A 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM. 2 STORY CONDO. HARD WOOD FLOORING WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH STOVE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE OVER THE STOVE. 2 CAR GARAGE IS PROVIDED AND ATTACHED TO UNIT. CENTRAL A/C.



Central Elementary School

Grades: K-6



Charles D. Jones Junior High School

Grades: 7-8



Baldwin Park High School

Grades: 9-12



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CALL: 714-694-5987



TO APPLY: WWW.APMLEASE.COM



(RLNE5716464)