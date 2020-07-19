All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 14445 Palmrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
14445 Palmrose Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14445 Palmrose Avenue

14445 Palmrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14445 Palmrose Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This freshly updated unit (duplex) is ocated on a quiet street in the heart of Baldwin Park. You are steps away from shopping, restaurants, and nearby parks & recreational areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have any available units?
14445 Palmrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 14445 Palmrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14445 Palmrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14445 Palmrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Similar Pages

Baldwin Park 1 BedroomsBaldwin Park 2 Bedrooms
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBaldwin Park Apartments with Parking
Baldwin Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles