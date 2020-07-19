Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 14445 Palmrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
14445 Palmrose Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14445 Palmrose Avenue
14445 Palmrose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
14445 Palmrose Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This freshly updated unit (duplex) is ocated on a quiet street in the heart of Baldwin Park. You are steps away from shopping, restaurants, and nearby parks & recreational areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have any available units?
14445 Palmrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baldwin Park, CA
.
Is 14445 Palmrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14445 Palmrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14445 Palmrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park
.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14445 Palmrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14445 Palmrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Similar Pages
Baldwin Park 1 Bedrooms
Baldwin Park 2 Bedrooms
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Baldwin Park Apartments with Parking
Baldwin Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Monrovia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Claremont, CA
Artesia, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles