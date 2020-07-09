13444 Tracy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an excellent condition set in a convenient and quiet gated community. Upon entering you'll find a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets plus stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with large walk-in closet. 2-car direct access garage. Extra visitor parking spaces throughout Easy access to Fwy 10 & 605. Walking distance to Tracy Elementary. Minutes to several grocery stores, restaurants, Starbucks, shopping and Kaiser Medical Center. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0398



The owner will automatically deduct $300 monthly for each month that CA declares "stay-at-home" due to COVID-19, this offer is good towards the end of 2020