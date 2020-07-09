All apartments in Baldwin Park
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

13444 Tracy St

13444 Tracy Street · No Longer Available
Location

13444 Tracy Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an excellent condition set in a convenient and quiet gated community. Upon entering you'll find a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets plus stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with large walk-in closet. 2-car direct access garage. Extra visitor parking spaces throughout Easy access to Fwy 10 & 605. Walking distance to Tracy Elementary. Minutes to several grocery stores, restaurants, Starbucks, shopping and Kaiser Medical Center. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0398

The owner will automatically deduct $300 monthly for each month that CA declares "stay-at-home" due to COVID-19, this offer is good towards the end of 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13444 Tracy St have any available units?
13444 Tracy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 13444 Tracy St have?
Some of 13444 Tracy St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13444 Tracy St currently offering any rent specials?
13444 Tracy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13444 Tracy St pet-friendly?
No, 13444 Tracy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 13444 Tracy St offer parking?
Yes, 13444 Tracy St offers parking.
Does 13444 Tracy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13444 Tracy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13444 Tracy St have a pool?
No, 13444 Tracy St does not have a pool.
Does 13444 Tracy St have accessible units?
No, 13444 Tracy St does not have accessible units.
Does 13444 Tracy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13444 Tracy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13444 Tracy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13444 Tracy St does not have units with air conditioning.

