12920 Dalewood St 53

NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462



ALL NEW UNIT!

UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH

1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM



ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS

(NO RAPID REHOUSING)

SECTION 8 BALDWIN PARK ONLY

NOT LA COUNTY



EMAIL TO GET ON THE LIST TO SEE UNIT IN 2 WEEKS

CLAUDIA@PROPERTIESUNLIMITEDFORRENT.COM



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

NO PET ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED



New Laminated Hardwood Floors throughout entire unit

ADDING MICROWAVE & CEILING SPOTLIGHTING

Quiet neighborhood Quiet COMPLEX & we are looking for the same

BRAND NEW KITCHEN BEING COMPLETELY REMODELED

Wall Heater

BRAND NEW BATHROOM All tub tile floors cabinets

Clean Unit, With No Bed Bug Certificate by a license pest control company

large living room

One assigned parking space with remote control



APPROXIMATELY 550 SQFT

NEAR RECREATION AREAS & SHOPPING CENTERS



LAUNDRY FACILITIES

5 MINUTES FROM 605 FWY, 10 FWY, & 5 FWY



WE PAY FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, GENERAL MAINTENANCE



DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES EVEN ON THE DRIVE WAY AREA/ NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287462

