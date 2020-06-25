Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Azusa - 2 story condo in quiet Azusa neighborhood located right next to Azusa Greens Country Club Beautiful Wood Flooring located throughout Upstairs bedrooms with lovely views of neighboring golf course Custom Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops in kitchen Dishwasher and Gas Range Stove included Equipped with Central A/C and Heating Plentiful storage in carport 2 included parking spaces with ample parking on street Laundry located on site Access to community swimming pool Easy access to 210 and 605 freeways
Rent: $1800 Deposit: $1800 1 Year Lease $35 Application Fee Apply now at https://www.apmrent.com/vacancies/
**Call 626-966-7456 and ask for Chris to schedule a viewing.**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4896646)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have any available units?
980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have?
Some of 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 currently offering any rent specials?
980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.