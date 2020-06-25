980 W. Calle De Cielo #3

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport pool air conditioning

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Azusa - 2 story condo in quiet Azusa neighborhood located right next to Azusa Greens Country Club

Beautiful Wood Flooring located throughout

Upstairs bedrooms with lovely views of neighboring golf course

Custom Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops in kitchen

Dishwasher and Gas Range Stove included

Equipped with Central A/C and Heating

Plentiful storage in carport

2 included parking spaces with ample parking on street

Laundry located on site

Access to community swimming pool

Easy access to 210 and 605 freeways



Rent: $1800

Deposit: $1800

1 Year Lease

$35 Application Fee

Apply now at https://www.apmrent.com/vacancies/



**Call 626-966-7456 and ask for Chris to schedule a viewing.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4896646)