Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

980 W. Calle De Cielo #3

980 Calle Del Cielo · No Longer Available
Location

980 Calle Del Cielo, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Azusa - 2 story condo in quiet Azusa neighborhood located right next to Azusa Greens Country Club
Beautiful Wood Flooring located throughout
Upstairs bedrooms with lovely views of neighboring golf course
Custom Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops in kitchen
Dishwasher and Gas Range Stove included
Equipped with Central A/C and Heating
Plentiful storage in carport
2 included parking spaces with ample parking on street
Laundry located on site
Access to community swimming pool
Easy access to 210 and 605 freeways

Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800
1 Year Lease
$35 Application Fee
Apply now at https://www.apmrent.com/vacancies/

**Call 626-966-7456 and ask for Chris to schedule a viewing.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have any available units?
980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have?
Some of 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 currently offering any rent specials?
980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 pet-friendly?
No, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 offer parking?
Yes, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 offers parking.
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have a pool?
Yes, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 has a pool.
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have accessible units?
No, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 980 W. Calle De Cielo #3 has units with air conditioning.
