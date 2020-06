Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

4 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in Azusa with plenty of parking. The property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. The garage is completely finished and can be used as additional living space or as traditional 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen with an area for eating. Covered patio in the back yard perfect for a BBQ. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.