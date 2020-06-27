908 Acacia Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Rosedale Townhome Gorgeous tri-level bright townhome in the lovely Rosedale Community. Home features 2-car garage off of the main level with epoxy flooring. and great size Entertainment Room. Dinning Area Chefs Kitchen with Large Counter Stainless Steel Appliance. Balcony. 3 bedroom with 3.5 bathrooms totaling 2,000 square feet. Third floor has 2 Master suites which includes a full bath, walk-in closet and gorgeous mountain views. The community offers access to well equipped olympic-sized pools, fitness center, clubhouse, recreation center, outdoor fireplace, and BBQs. Walking trail to the San Gabriel Foothills. Walking distance to the new Azusa Pacific University & Citrus College Station Metro Goldline.