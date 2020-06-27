All apartments in Azusa
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

908 Acacia Ct

908 Acacia Court · No Longer Available
Location

908 Acacia Court, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Description

Beautiful Rosedale Townhome Gorgeous tri-level bright townhome in the lovely Rosedale Community. Home features 2-car garage off of the main level with epoxy flooring. and great size Entertainment Room. Dinning Area Chefs Kitchen with Large Counter Stainless Steel Appliance. Balcony. 3 bedroom with 3.5 bathrooms totaling 2,000 square feet. Third floor has 2 Master suites which includes a full bath, walk-in closet and gorgeous mountain views. The community offers access to well equipped olympic-sized pools, fitness center, clubhouse, recreation center, outdoor fireplace, and BBQs. Walking trail to the San Gabriel Foothills. Walking distance to the new Azusa Pacific University & Citrus College Station Metro Goldline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Acacia Ct have any available units?
908 Acacia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 908 Acacia Ct have?
Some of 908 Acacia Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Acacia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
908 Acacia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Acacia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 908 Acacia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 908 Acacia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 908 Acacia Ct offers parking.
Does 908 Acacia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Acacia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Acacia Ct have a pool?
Yes, 908 Acacia Ct has a pool.
Does 908 Acacia Ct have accessible units?
No, 908 Acacia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Acacia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Acacia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Acacia Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Acacia Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

