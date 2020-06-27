All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 644 W 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
644 W 3rd Street
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

644 W 3rd Street

644 W 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

644 W 3rd St, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled separate house in a fourplex with a small yard. The property has been completely upgraded with a new kitchen, including new cherry cabinets and granite counter tops. Completely remodeled bathroom, new flooring, lighting, and A/C and heating wall unit. The property features a 1-car detached garage and fenced/gated yard. The house has a large living room and a large kitchen with dining room. Also features washer and dryer hookups in the hallway that is suitable for a small stackable unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 W 3rd Street have any available units?
644 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 644 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 644 W 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
644 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 644 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 644 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 644 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 644 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 644 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 644 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 644 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 644 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 W 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 W 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 644 W 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine