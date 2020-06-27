644 W 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled separate house in a fourplex with a small yard. The property has been completely upgraded with a new kitchen, including new cherry cabinets and granite counter tops. Completely remodeled bathroom, new flooring, lighting, and A/C and heating wall unit. The property features a 1-car detached garage and fenced/gated yard. The house has a large living room and a large kitchen with dining room. Also features washer and dryer hookups in the hallway that is suitable for a small stackable unit