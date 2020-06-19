All apartments in Azusa
306 N Soldano Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

306 N Soldano Avenue

306 Soldano Avenue · (626) 378-3180
Location

306 Soldano Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
location, Location, Location!!!!!!!!!!!!This is a must see!!!!!!!!!!!!!! **NEW CONSTRUCTION** Fabulous complete from the ground up brand new Duplex on a quiet street of Azusa. Both units are 4 bedrooms ,3.5 bathroom and 2 master suits. both units have shaker style kitchens featuring stainless steel hoods, dishwashers, sinks and faucets along with beautiful quartz counters. Gorgeous new bathrooms with baths/showers finished in beautiful veined tiles and chrome fixtures. Laminate flooring throughout. First floor has large open floor plan. Living/dining room is perfect for entertaining!! Upstairs is 2 huge master bedroom with walking closet and bathroom, and other two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom. Both units has it own 2 car garage. Equipped with central heating and air conditioning. Each unit has washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful landscape with a totally private big backyard fenced all around. Centrally located with easy access to freeways. You can appreciate a beautiful view of Azusa Mountains .They will love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N Soldano Avenue have any available units?
306 N Soldano Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 N Soldano Avenue have?
Some of 306 N Soldano Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 N Soldano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 N Soldano Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N Soldano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 306 N Soldano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 306 N Soldano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 306 N Soldano Avenue does offer parking.
Does 306 N Soldano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N Soldano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N Soldano Avenue have a pool?
No, 306 N Soldano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 306 N Soldano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 N Soldano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N Soldano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 N Soldano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N Soldano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 N Soldano Avenue has units with air conditioning.
