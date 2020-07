Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This darling home is located in a great area in N. Azusa just below the foothills. The home has beautiful Hardwood flooring. The home has been updated with dual pane windows, granite counter ups, updated bathrooms, copper plumbing. View the beautiful foothill view from the darling front porch or relax in the spacious backyard.