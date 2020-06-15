All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 712 Dorothy Way,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, CA
/
712 Dorothy Way,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

712 Dorothy Way,

712 Dorothy Way · (530) 212-7748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 Dorothy Way, · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
712 Dorothy Way, Available 07/01/20 Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters. This unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, a private deck, covered parking and storage space. Great location close to freeway, shopping and historic downtown Auburn.

Tenancy is a one year lease. Security Deposit is 1.5 x rent without pet, 2.0 x rent with pet (pet upon approval only). No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana. Shown by appointment only.

**Please DO NOT disturb current occupant**

We are in the Sierra Foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, great theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.

To view this home, please contact Grass Roots Property Management.

For a list of all our current properties please visit our website: www.GrassRootsPM.com

(RLNE5440118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Dorothy Way, have any available units?
712 Dorothy Way, has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Dorothy Way, have?
Some of 712 Dorothy Way,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Dorothy Way, currently offering any rent specials?
712 Dorothy Way, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Dorothy Way, pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Dorothy Way, is pet friendly.
Does 712 Dorothy Way, offer parking?
Yes, 712 Dorothy Way, does offer parking.
Does 712 Dorothy Way, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Dorothy Way, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Dorothy Way, have a pool?
No, 712 Dorothy Way, does not have a pool.
Does 712 Dorothy Way, have accessible units?
No, 712 Dorothy Way, does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Dorothy Way, have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Dorothy Way, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Dorothy Way, have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Dorothy Way, does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 712 Dorothy Way,?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Parking
Auburn Apartments with Washer-DryerAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity