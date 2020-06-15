Amenities

712 Dorothy Way, Available 07/01/20 Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters. This unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, a private deck, covered parking and storage space. Great location close to freeway, shopping and historic downtown Auburn.



Tenancy is a one year lease. Security Deposit is 1.5 x rent without pet, 2.0 x rent with pet (pet upon approval only). No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana. Shown by appointment only.



**Please DO NOT disturb current occupant**



We are in the Sierra Foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, great theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.



To view this home, please contact Grass Roots Property Management.



