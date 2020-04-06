All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 11091 Montana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, CA
/
11091 Montana Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

11091 Montana Drive

11091 Montana Drive · (530) 210-7720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA 95603
Woodland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11091 Montana Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49. Spacious kitchen, large family room w/fireplace. Large master bedroom and bath with Jacuzzi tub, stand alone shower, 2 basin vanities and 2 walk in wardrobes. Large maintained yard with spacious patio, calming grass area and spa. Two car tandem garage. Must see the inside of this warm, inviting home !!!

Rental Criteria:
No history of evictions
FICO score of not less than 620
No open collection actions, or closed collections during the past two years without a reasonable explanation (medical debt is excepted from this policy)
No open bankruptcies

Property Manager JoAnn Costa Cline 530.210.7720

(RLNE4064913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11091 Montana Drive have any available units?
11091 Montana Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11091 Montana Drive have?
Some of 11091 Montana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11091 Montana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11091 Montana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11091 Montana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11091 Montana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 11091 Montana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11091 Montana Drive does offer parking.
Does 11091 Montana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11091 Montana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11091 Montana Drive have a pool?
No, 11091 Montana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11091 Montana Drive have accessible units?
No, 11091 Montana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11091 Montana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11091 Montana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11091 Montana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11091 Montana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11091 Montana Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Parking
Auburn Apartments with Washer-DryerAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity