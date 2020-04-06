11091 Montana Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49. Spacious kitchen, large family room w/fireplace. Large master bedroom and bath with Jacuzzi tub, stand alone shower, 2 basin vanities and 2 walk in wardrobes. Large maintained yard with spacious patio, calming grass area and spa. Two car tandem garage. Must see the inside of this warm, inviting home !!!



Rental Criteria:

No history of evictions

FICO score of not less than 620

No open collection actions, or closed collections during the past two years without a reasonable explanation (medical debt is excepted from this policy)

No open bankruptcies



Property Manager JoAnn Costa Cline 530.210.7720



(RLNE4064913)