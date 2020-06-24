18022 Summer Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FURNISHED 3/3.5 HOME



Excellent neighborhood on a cul de sac and in excellent school district.

Close to freeway and shopping.

4 car garage and lots of space in driveway

Bamboo and tile floors

Very spacious

Washer and Dryer and refrigerator

Pets considered on a case by case basis



Features:



* close to restaurants and shopping

* 20 min to Disneyland and Knotts

* 20 min Downtown LA

* 20 minutes to beaches