Artesia, CA
18022 Summer Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18022 Summer Ave

18022 Summer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18022 Summer Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
ABC

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FURNISHED 3/3.5 HOME

Excellent neighborhood on a cul de sac and in excellent school district.
Close to freeway and shopping.
4 car garage and lots of space in driveway
Bamboo and tile floors
Very spacious
Washer and Dryer and refrigerator
Pets considered on a case by case basis

Features:

* close to restaurants and shopping
* 20 min to Disneyland and Knotts
* 20 min Downtown LA
* 20 minutes to beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18022 Summer Ave have any available units?
18022 Summer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 18022 Summer Ave have?
Some of 18022 Summer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18022 Summer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18022 Summer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18022 Summer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18022 Summer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18022 Summer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18022 Summer Ave offers parking.
Does 18022 Summer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18022 Summer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18022 Summer Ave have a pool?
No, 18022 Summer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18022 Summer Ave have accessible units?
No, 18022 Summer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18022 Summer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18022 Summer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18022 Summer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18022 Summer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
