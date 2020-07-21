926 S 6th Avenue

Amenities

Lovely and updated 3bed/2bath single family home with award winning Arcadia School District! Upgraded kitchen comes with stainless steel stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Formal dining room with built-in cabinets. The sliding glass doors in the dining room also leads to the spacious backyard. Large front and back yards with water-conserving landscaping. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Great location that's close to supermarkets, shops, restaurants, schools, parks, I-210 freeway, Arcadia Library, Santa Anita Westfield Mall and much more! Must see in-person to appreciate what this home has to offer!