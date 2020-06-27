825 S Golden West Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious condo in the most convenient location of Arcadia. Top-ranked schools of Arcadia Unified. Blocks away from schools, parks,

golf course, shopping mall, supermarkets and restaurants. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with

1 guest bathroom downstairs. Well-maintained interior with wood flooring and new paint throughout. Featuring private patio, two balconies,

sliding glass doors, dimmable lighting, attached 2-car garage. South-facing spacious master bedroom with double door and spacious walk-in

closet.