Arcadia, CA
825 S Golden West Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

825 S Golden West Avenue

825 Golden West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious condo in the most convenient location of Arcadia. Top-ranked schools of Arcadia Unified. Blocks away from schools, parks,
golf course, shopping mall, supermarkets and restaurants. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with
1 guest bathroom downstairs. Well-maintained interior with wood flooring and new paint throughout. Featuring private patio, two balconies,
sliding glass doors, dimmable lighting, attached 2-car garage. South-facing spacious master bedroom with double door and spacious walk-in
closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S Golden West Avenue have any available units?
825 S Golden West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 825 S Golden West Avenue have?
Some of 825 S Golden West Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S Golden West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 S Golden West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S Golden West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 825 S Golden West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 825 S Golden West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 825 S Golden West Avenue offers parking.
Does 825 S Golden West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 S Golden West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S Golden West Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 S Golden West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 S Golden West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 S Golden West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S Golden West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S Golden West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 S Golden West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 S Golden West Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
