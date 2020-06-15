767 Southview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Lovely updated 2bed/2bath upstairs apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Arcadia. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, lots of cabinets for storage, and double sinks. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant and not under owner's warranty. Window air-conditioning AC unit and wall heating system. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout. Laundry room on-site. Convenient location: right next to Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita golf course, Santa Anita Race Tracks, I-210 freeway, schools, Methodist Hospital, library, shops, restaurants on Huntington Drive, and so much more.